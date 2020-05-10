



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) –– There are now over 56,000 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as the death toll rose above 3,700. On Sunday, state health officials reported 1,295 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 56,611.

Nineteen more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported. Statewide, 3,707 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Philadelphia, the number of COVID-19 has climbed above 18,000. City health officials announced an additional 330 new COVID-19 cases as well as three more deaths. The citywide death toll now stands at 894.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Over 227,000 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

These latest numbers come as 13 western Pennsylvania counties, including the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, will see relief from Gov. Tom Wolf’s most restrictive pandemic orders on movement and businesses this week.

The counties that will be permitted to gradually reopen include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, Wolf said.

The only western county held back, Beaver County, is home to a severe nursing home outbreak where dozens have died and a congressman is calling for an investigation.

