SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The mayors of Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Upper Township opened up some of their beaches for recreational activities. Visitors are allowed to exercise, fish or surf, but they’re not allowed to sunbathe, sit in chairs or congregate, officials said.
Ocean City Mayor Jim Gillian said they’re taking a measured approach to reopening.
Gillian also urges visitors to continue social distancing.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported 1,759 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 137,085.
