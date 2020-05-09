



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says “it’s just a matter of time” before the state defeats COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the Garden State continues to show an overall positive trend. Murphy announced Saturday 1,759 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 137,085.

He said the daily positivity rate has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks.

“We’re seeing the most progress in the DECLINING positivity rate – the number of tests which are coming back positive,” Murphy said. “As we continue to follow the science, we know that it’s just a matter of time before we defeat COVID-19,” Murphy said.

LOOK: The number of new cases continues to show an overall positive trend. We’re seeing the most progress in the DECLINING positivity rate – the number of tests which are coming back positive. pic.twitter.com/8UPWNstyVV — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 9, 2020

The governor also announced another 166 COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 9,116.

“These lives should never be just a number. They were real people, who lived real lives, and who leave behind real families. They were each a treasured part of our New Jersey family,” Murphy said.

Sadly, we’ve lost another 166 New Jerseyans to #COVID19, bringing our statewide total to 9,116. These lives should never be just a number. They were real people, who lived real lives, and who leave behind real families. They were each a treasured part of our New Jersey family. pic.twitter.com/IeqstVVp1a — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 9, 2020

He says the Red Cross will be opening two convalescent plasma collection sites in Fairfield and Newark on Monday.

“Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help others in their own #COVID19 fight,” Murphy said.

NEW: The @RedCross will be opening two convalescent plasma collection sites in North Jersey on Monday at:

➡️@NJRedCross blood center in Fairfield

➡️@UnivHospNewark Plasma from recovered #COVID19 patients contains antibodies that may help others in their own #COVID19 fight. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 9, 2020

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Also happening on Monday, the New Jersey Department of Education will launch an online application process for eligible districts to receive their shares of $280 million to help cover COVID-19 response-related expenses, such as purchasing educational technology and sanitizing buildings.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals has also dropped since Friday.

The number of patients currently being treated for #COVID19 in our hospitals dropped by roughly 130 from yesterday – now standing at 4,628. pic.twitter.com/7iLgL1gJkc — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 9, 2020

However, the number of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continues to grow. The governor says the New Jersey National Guard will deploy some of its members this weekend to assist in mitigation at several facilities.

On Friday, Murphy announced is creating the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Advisory Council to get the economy running again. The advisory council will gather local intelligence needed to get the economy running again and creating the framework for coping with the state’s new long-term economic realities.