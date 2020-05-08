



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ schedule is now out for the upcoming season, so how do you think the Birds will do? Can they make it back to the Super Bowl?

Despite COVID-19 shutting down the sports world, the NFL released its 2020 schedule on Thursday.

The Eagles kick off their season in Washington on Sept. 13 and they’ll have plenty of primetime games, should the season go on as planned.

The Birds laid it all out with this funny video on Twitter paying homage to Netflix.

The 88th season of Eagles football is set to premiere this fall.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dCUhNquP5L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic says it could be a challenging year, on paper.

“There aren’t a lot of gimmes so there aren’t those games where sometimes you look at it in May and you can circle and say, that’s a guaranteed win. On one hand that’s not good, on the other hand there’s a lot of entertaining games,” Kapadia said.

In Week 2 on Sept. 20, the Eagles are slated to open the Linc against the Los Angeles Rams, a team coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign.

They’ll also have four primetime games this season: Week 4 at San Francisco; Week 7, a Thursday night game against the Giants; a Week 8 battle at home with the Cowboys; and a Monday night game in Week 12 against Seattle.

Colleen Wolfe of the NFL Network talked about the brutal stretch at the end of the year.

“You go Monday Night Football in Philly, but it’s Seahawks. Probably no Jadeveon Clowney this time around though, so that’s a plus. At the Packers, but that worked out well last year. They play the Saints Week 14, but keep this in mind, it’s the third straight road game for New Orleans so that’s kind of a tough break for them. And then at the Cardinals, Week 15, and then at the Cowboys, Week 16,” Wolfe said.

The Eagles will finish the way they started, ending the year against Washington on Jan. 4, this time at the Linc, which, for Eagles fans, hopefully, leads to a fourth straight playoff berth.

For those who pay attention to this sort of thing, the oddsmakers have set the Eagles’ win total at 9.5.

You can watch the second episode of “Philly Sports And Other Stuff With Pat Gallen.”