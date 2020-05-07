PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third time in four seasons, the Eagles will open their season vs. Washington. The Birds will open on the road and have won six straight against Washington.

Well, that’s if the season begins as scheduled as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The 88th season of Eagles football is set to premiere this fall.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dCUhNquP5L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

The Birds’ home opener comes in Week 2 vs. Jared Goff and the Rams.

The Eagles will have four primetime games this season.

The Birds will round out the season with a home game vs. Washington.

The Birds’ bye comes in Week 9, following a three-game homestand vs. the Ravens, Giants and Cowboys.

Behold, our 2020 schedule in all its glory.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oGVKkQVWqv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

Malcolm Jenkins returns to the Linc with the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

This year, the Eagles and the rest of the NFC East will face the AFC North. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to town on Oct. 18.

Here is the Eagles’ full 2020 schedule:

Week 1: at Washington Redskins — Sept. 13

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams — Sept. 20

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Sept. 27

Week 4: at San Francisco 49ers — Oct. 4 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers — Oct. 11

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens — Oct. 18

Week 7: vs. New York Giants — Oct. 22 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: vs. Dallas Cowboys — Nov. 1 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at New York Giants — Nov. 15

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns — Nov. 22

Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks — Nov. 30 (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: at Green Bay Packers — Dec. 6

Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints — Dec. 13

Week 15: at Arizona Cardinals — Dec. 20

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys — Dec. 27

Week 17: vs. Washington Redskins — Jan. 3

As for the preseason:

Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots

Week 4: vs. New York Jets