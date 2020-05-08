WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Starting Friday, the beaches in Wildwood and North Wildwood will open back up to walking, running, fishing and sunbathing, as long as people practice social distancing. No gatherings are allowed and officials are encouraging people to wear masks.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron told Eyewitness News earlier this week that the boardwalk will also open back up to exercise.
“The boardwalk now would just be a place to go where you could walk, you could run, you could jog, you can push your baby,” he said.
Most shops will remain closed, but people will be able to get food from takeout-only restaurants. Parks and bike paths will also reopen, but playground equipment is still off-limits.
Governor Phil Murphy has warned all of this could be dialed back if there is overcrowding.
Stone Harbor and Avalon are also reopening Friday to limited physical activities, no sunbathing will be allowed on those beaches.
Several Cape May County beaches remain closed, they include Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City.
