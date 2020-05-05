AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Starting Friday, residents will be allowed on beaches in Avalon and Stone Harbor. Those beaches will reopen for walking, running, fishing, and surfing from dawn until dusk.
No one will be allowed to sit on the beach or set up beach chairs or blankets.
Authorities will be patrolling the beaches to make sure people are practicing social distancing. Large groups will not be allowed o the beaches.
“We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches,” Mayors Martin L. Pagliughi and Judith Davies-Dunhour said in a letter.
All other public places including, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and the boardwalk remain closed.
“We all look forward to the time where we can come together and enjoy our communities, and of course, enjoy each other’s company,” the mayors said. “Until that time arrives, please enjoy this limited access plan to the beach and we remain hopeful that you and your family remain healthy and safe through this pandemic.”
