



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday he is creating the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Advisory Council to get the economy running again as the coronavirus spread rate is slowing across the state. Murphy reported 1,985 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 135,454.

BREAKING: I’m signing an EO to create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Advisory Council – bringing together leaders from various industry, community, and faith-based groups and institutions across our state to work in conjunction with our Restart and Recovery Commission. pic.twitter.com/LdQaW7FVdz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 8, 2020

Another 162 people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 8,952.

“Rates of spread are slowing across the state,” Murphy said. “This is a very positive sign.”

Coronavirus hospitalizations are also down in New Jersey, as there are 1,000 fewer patients than last Friday. Currently, 4,605 patients are hospitalized.

“Our hospital systems are still dealing with far more patients than they would be otherwise in any other year. The stress on our health care system, while certainly lessening, is still there. We have the power to push these numbers down further,” Murphy said.

The advisory council Murphy is creating will bring together leaders from various industry, community and faith-based institutions to work in conjunction with the Restart and Recovery Commission.

The Governor’s Restart and Recovery Advisory Council will break into nine committees:

Facilities and Construction

Government

Health Care

Main Street

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Professional Services

Social Services and Faith

Tourism and Entertainment

Transportation and Infrastructure

“We understand that we need a smart and granular approach to recovery. Reopening the restaurants and boardwalk shops down the Shore is far different from restarting retail in downtown Morristown, Lambertville, or Collingswood, or anywhere else,” Murphy said.

The advisory council will gather local intelligence needed to get the economy running again and creating the framework for coping with the state’s new long-term economic realities.