By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The first child in New Jersey has died from the coronavirus. Officials say the 4-year-old child had underlying health conditions.

“That precious 4-year-old — it’s unfathomable — is the first fatality of anyone in the state of COVID-19-related complications under the age of 18,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during Friday’s press briefing.

The child’s identity was not released.

The 4-year-old was among 162 additional deaths that were announced Friday. The statewide death toll now stands at 8,952.

New Jersey’s cases total is at 135,454 after 1,985 new cases were reported.

