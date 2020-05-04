



TRENTON (CBS/AP) — Schools in New Jersey will remain closed for in-person classes for the rest of the academic year as coronavirus cases top 128,000 across the state. Gov. Phil Murphy says the decision was made to ensure the safety of students, teachers and their families as an additional 1,621 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 128,269.

Another 45 people died from coronavirus-related complications and the death toll has hit 7,910.

“We’re working with the principle that public health creates economic health – or in this case, educational health. If the standards are high to reopen our workplaces are high, they are even higher when it comes to schools filled with our children,” Murphy said.

Teachers will continue to conduct remote instruction which they have been doing since schools shuttered in mid-March.

Private schools with later academic years are closed until at least June 30, Murphy said.

#BREAKING: ALL SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families. Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action. pic.twitter.com/PI5xFxPlVZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 4, 2020

The New Jersey Department of Education will hold meetings with parents and stakeholders to determine if summer educational or other programs held at the schools are allowed to open. They will also discuss the opening of school buildings for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Spring sports have also been canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year based off guidance from the NJSIAA.

“The NJSIAA Medical Board concluded that due to a lack of testing, viable treatments, and a vaccine, that spring sports were not a viable option,” Murphy said.

Murphy stressed the importance of keeping students safe and healthy.

“To every student, we want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. We want you to continue your educational journey, wherever it takes you. To ensure all of these things, we have to take this step,” Murphy said.

The state is seeking $310 million in federal assistance, Murphy announced. At least $280 million would go to schools to cover the cost of buying educational technology, cleaning buildings and getting support services for students.

New Jersey has some 600 school districts and about 1.4 million students enrolled, according to the state Education Department.

On Sunday, New Jersey joined its surrounding states to launch a regional purchasing consortium for medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the regional purchasing consortium a joint press conference with the regional governors.

Cuomo says working together will increase the market power and help prevent price-gouging.

The states will be looking for suppliers from within the United States capable of supplying the regional group with items needed for the next three months, instead of purchasing mass quantities of items outside of the country.

Some of the items needed include PPE, coronavirus tests, ventilators and other medical equipment.

Murphy says the states shouldn’t be competing against each other to obtain necessary medical equipment.

“Our states should never be in a position where we are actively competing against each other for life-saving resources,” Murphy said. “By working together across the region, we can obtain critical supplies as we begin the process to restart our economies, while also saving money for our taxpayers. This concept is at the heart of the regional approach we’ve established.”

