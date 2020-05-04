



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third day straight, Philadelphia is seeing less than 400 new COVID-19 cases as the city’s total has reached 16,000. Also, no new deaths were reported on Monday.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 186 new cases Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 16,040 in the city.

“While the daily count has remained low over the past few days, some labs do not report results over the weekend, and the City has not yet received all backlogged results,” the health department said in a release.

Officials removed one of the coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday and no new deaths were reported today as the death toll dropped to 726.

No additional inmates have tested positive and as of Monday afternoon, the total positive cases at correctional facilities is 41.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley expressed his concern over residents enjoying the warm weather and not following social distancing guidelines, specifically wearing masks.

“We need to establish the expectation that people wear masks when out of the home,” Dr. Farley said. “People want to return to normal activity, but we won’t be able to do that safely unless everyone protects each other by wearing masks.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new public awareness campaign sponsored by the city and Independence Blue Cross.

The campaign is called #mindPHL Together.

“Amid the heightened uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental well-being is more important than ever,” said Kenney. “During this unprecedented time, many of us are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or overwhelming sadness. I want to remind Philadelphians to be mindful, know you are not alone, and that it’s OK to seek help for these and other symptoms.”