



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before the coronavirus pandemic, Vittoria Woodill would tempt your tastebuds by showcasing a different restaurant every Thursday with “Taste With Tori.” Well, we might have to stay home, but that doesn’t mean we’re not hungry.

So now, “Taste With Tori” becomes “Takeout With Tori.”

When cravings for breakfast favorites and Philly twists on Chinese takeout are getting the best of you, you might think you have to choose — but why choose when you could have both?

In the spirit of coming together, Loka Artisan Foods, home of the French toast bites, and The Better Box restaurant and food truck, have teamed up to create a takeout and delivery menu to settle those quirky cravings with their festival fun food brought right to your door.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Restaurants Offering Delivery, Takeout In Philadelphia Area During Shutdown

Creator of the cinnamon sugar-dusted buttery buggers is Charisse McGill and the inventor of the rockin’ reimagined rolls, Tamekah Bost became fast friends after what could have been a feud turned into a friendship.

“So we were at Night Market last year and I took her space because you have assigned spaces,” McGill said. “And she came with this big truck and was like, ‘excuse me you’re in my space.’ We worked together and we’ve been friends ever since.”

That’s been built even stronger because of the pandemic.

“I was two seconds from giving up,” McGill said. “My whole life flipped upside down because we are built on festivals, over 180 days worth. I’m supposed to graduate from next month from St. Joe’s, MBA, food marketing so Tamekah caught wind that I was panicking.”

“She has such an amazing product so when I realized that essential businesses like restaurants like mine — I have a brick and mortar location, we’re still able to open — it was only right to extend the offer to come work with me,” Bost said.

“Survival through solidarity, we turned that survival into growth,” McGill said.

Watch the video above for the first “Takeout With Tori.”