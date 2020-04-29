PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will travel to the White House Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump. Murphy says the two will discuss coronavirus testing and financial assistance for states.
“We will work together to defeat the virus and ensure that New Jersey emerges from the crisis stronger than ever,” Murphy tweeted Wednesday night.
Tomorrow, I will visit the @WhiteHouse to meet with President @realDonaldTrump to discuss #COVID19 testing and financial assistance for states.
We will work together to defeat this virus and ensure that New Jersey emerges from this crisis stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/YFokuhcOb0
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 30, 2020
Coronavirus New Jersey: Golf Courses, State And County Parks Allowed To Reopen Saturday, May 2
On Wednesday, Murphy signed an executive order to allow golf courses and parks to reopen on Saturday, May 2.
However, social distancing guidelines must be followed at parks and golf courses.
Total coronavirus cases in the Garden State exceeded 116,000 Wednesday as the death toll reached 6,770.
You must log in to post a comment.