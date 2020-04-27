MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — There was a huge celebration at Virtua Memorial Hospital Monday in Mount Holly as a COVID-19 patient was discharged after spending weeks in intensive care.
Eyewitness News has been told this patient was recently taken off a ventilator. Now she is heading to a rehab facility to continue her recovery.
The crowd of nurses, doctors and first responders gave her an emotional send-off.
Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Unveils 6-Point Reopening Plan As Stay-At-Home Order Remains In Effect Until Further Notice
“This means a whole lot, I’m sure to the family and to the patient, but as much to our employees. Because they are working tirelessly, working under different situations than they ever had,” Virtua Memorial Hospital’s Senior Vice President John Kirby said. “These are the things, I think light up their spirit and light up the whole organization.”
As of Sunday night, there were about 6,500 people hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19.
About 480 were discharged Sunday and are now on the road to recovery.
You must log in to post a comment.