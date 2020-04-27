Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is planning a noon briefing to outline how he will reopen the state. Murphy says he will base his plan on data, science, and common sense.
The governor also warns New Jerseyans, however, not to expect him to lift social distancing restrictions for a while.
“We’re not out of the woods yet. I think we’re several weeks away,” Murphy said. “And the big mantra, and our state’s done a real good job of this I have to say, I give a shout out to the residents that the mandate to stay-at-home and stay away from each other is still very much in effect until we can break the back of this curve.”
Murphy adds that the positive test curve has flattened. He also says there is a drop in hospitalizations, and use of ventilators.
