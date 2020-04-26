



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church continues to hold Sunday morning services online but, this week it will be the first virtual services since Pastor Reverend Alyn Waller revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rev. Waller wants the community to know he is fine and he’s been staying at home.

His wife and daughter have also been tested since he learned of his diagnosis.

He believes he was called to go through this with the community.

Rev. Waller tested positive for COVID-19 during a community testing event at the Enon Tabernacle on Cheltenham Avenue last Monday.

Doctors were providing the free service and the reverends plan was to get the testing done to show people how it works.

Waller says he has not experienced symptoms and he was social distancing while leaving the house to preach from the church, as well as help conduct funerals for immediate family members.

Church leaders will be holding service using Facebook Live from their homes.

It will be a mix of live and pre-recorded elements.

Rev. Waller is using his case as an example to prove the importance of testing.

The service will begin to stream on Facebook at 9:45 a.m.

Enon East will be closed for the next two weeks.