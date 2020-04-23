CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Alyn Waller, coronavirus, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The pastor of one of Philadelphia’s largest black congregations has tested positive for COVID-19. Reverend Alyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church announced his results on Facebook Thursday morning.

Waller says he has not experienced any symptoms and is doing OK.

Reverend Waller took a test Monday when testing was conducted at Enon Tabernacle East on Cheltenham Avenue.

He says he is now in quarantine and will continue to hold services virtually.

