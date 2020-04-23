Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The pastor of one of Philadelphia’s largest black congregations has tested positive for COVID-19. Reverend Alyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church announced his results on Facebook Thursday morning.
Waller says he has not experienced any symptoms and is doing OK.
Reverend Waller took a test Monday when testing was conducted at Enon Tabernacle East on Cheltenham Avenue.
He says he is now in quarantine and will continue to hold services virtually.
