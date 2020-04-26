



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen over 4,000 as the death toll now stands at 120. On Sunday, health officials announced 458 additional COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.

There are now 4,034 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.

Officials say the deaths range in ages between 32 and 103 years old.

New Castle County has 1,599 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 1,801 and Kent County has 625. There are also nine cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.

According to officials, 911 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 15,215 negative cases in the state, officials say.

On Saturday, Gov. John Carney announced that face masks will be required for Delaware residents in all public places the order beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

A facial covering will be mandatory in all essential businesses, including grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and also on public transportation.

Children under 13 are not required to wear a facial covering under the order, officials say.