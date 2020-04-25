WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Face masks will now be required for Delaware residents in all public places amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. John Carney announced Saturday the order will take effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A facial covering will be mandatory in all essential businesses, including grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and also on public transportation.
Children under 13 are not required to wear a facial covering under the order, officials say. Officials also warned against having a child 2 years old or younger wear a mask.
“Now is not the time for Delawareans to get complacent,” Carney said. “All of our actions are guided by science and intended to save lives. Wearing a face covering in public settings is important to prevent transmission of this disease. But wearing a face covering is not permission to go out in public more often.”
The order dictates businesses must require employees to wear a mask in public areas, provide face masks and hand sanitizer to its employees, and deny entry to anyone not wearing a mask by 8 a.m. on Friday.
According to the order, any businesses providing medication, medical supplies, or food should also offer alternative methods such as pickup or delivery.
Officials say Delawareans should wear cloth face coverings, not medical-grade masks.
