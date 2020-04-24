



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have a need, a need for speed. They believe first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor provides that.

“Obviously, No. 1 was the speed. He can definitely stretch the field. He can get balls above the rim, as we say. He has the flexibility of not only playing outside but also playing inside and his flexibility as a special teams guy — punt return and possible kickoff return guy,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

“So that’s kind of something that we can always add, and I know coach, when he talked to us about what he was looking for in the offseason, about a guy who can make plays with the ball in his hands — whether getting him the ball in jet sweeps, quick screens or down the field. Obviously, we have D-Jac [DeSean Jackson], one of the best all-time in doing those sort of things. Just having another guy like that,” General Manager Howie Roseman said.

Philadelphia Eagles Select TCU Wide Receiver Jalen Reagor With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The knock on Reagor was that he ran a slow 40-time at the Combine. But he says he’s ready to showcase his quickness and versatility on the field.

“I feel like I haven’t even got close to my ceiling,” Reagor said. “I was heavy at the Combine, I picked up weight. I dropped weight and I ran 4.2. So all I have to say, man, like coaches tell me, like tape doesn’t lie. So I mean, whether it’s a 4.47, 4.28, whatever it was, I’m ready to play fast. I’m ready to make plays for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Reagor said.

Reagor’s father, Monte, played for the Eagles back in 2007. So he’s already familiar with the city and its fans.

“It’s just a sigh of relief, man, like all this hard work you put in for this moment. My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I’m going to be a first-rounder someday. It’s just crazy. I’m so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles. So, I’m very excited and ready to go,” Reagor said.