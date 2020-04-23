



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have finally gotten Carson Wentz some help. With the 21st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Birds selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds, posted 43 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 — all down from a career year in 2018.

I dig the Reagor pick. Let's go for the home run here over the safe pick. This seems like low floor, massive ceiling. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) April 24, 2020

However, “spotty quarterback play” contributed to Reagor’s dropoff in production, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.

CBS Sports ranked Reagor the ninth-best receiver in the class.

“Reagor is a smooth athlete with blazing speed who has more playmaking talent than receiver skill and play-callers need to account for that when determining how to utilize him. He’s electric with the ball in his hands so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial,” Zierlein writes.

However, Eagles fans were not too happy — putting it lightly — when the rival Dallas Cowboys took Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17.

Lamb, ranked the top receiver in the class by CBS Sports, slipped as Birds fans begged General Manager Howie Roseman to trade up and nab Lamb.

Now the Eagles will be forced to face Lamb twice a year.

You just KNEW Jerry could not control himself and not take CeeDee. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) April 24, 2020

It’s no surprise the Eagles need help, and particularly speed, at the wide receiver position.

The Birds’ offense lacked explosiveness in 2019, particularly from an underwhelming receiving corp. Speedster DeSean Jackson appeared in only three games, Alshon Jeffery was hampered by injuries all season, Nelson Agholor took a step back and rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside caught just 10 passes all season.

So after not signing a wideout in free agency, the Birds sought to boost the position through the draft — one that experts say is among the deepest ever at wide receiver.

The Eagles may not be done at the position just yet.

