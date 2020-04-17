



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It feels slightly strange with sports on lockdown, but the NFL draft is still on. That draft begins on Thursday but will be done completely virtually.

The Eagles hold the 21st pick in Round 1 and have eight picks overall. The question is, in what direction will they go?

Eagles beat writers Jimmy Kempski, with PhillyVoice, and Zach Berman, with The Athletic, joined CBS3’s Pat Gallen to discuss the possibility of the Birds going wide receiver in Round 1.

“I actually would be surprised if they didn’t double dip at the position in the draft. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they triple dipped, like take three different receivers at the position. But yeah, I would put the percentage that they take a receiver in the first round at 75, 80%,” Kempski said.

“The best-case scenario would be if Henry Ruggs from Alabama fell to them at No. 21,” Berman said. “My opinion is that it’s unlikely that he falls to 21. A player to watch at 21 is Justin Jefferson of LSU — was on the National Championship team last year, very productive wide receiver, very efficient.”

How big of a year is this for General Manager Howie Roseman?

“Oh it’s huge and he even acknowledged that the last two years. He hasn’t been great in terms of talent acquisition. Everything he did in 2017 turned to gold,” Kempski said. “This is a huge huge draft for him because this is a very old roster and they don’t have much in the way of young talent.”

“They don’t really have a lot of foundation pieces under the age of 25 years old. The draft is the best place to find it,” Berman said. “But looking at those franchise building blocks, that’s what the Eagles need to find and at No. 21, it’s an opportunity for them to do so.”

Both Kempski and Berman also believe that the Eagles will need to address a secondary that added Darius Slay but lost veteran Malcolm Jenkins.

They also said it’s possible that Roseman may make another trade to move up to get one of the top wideouts.