



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are now nearly 40,000 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as the death toll approaches 1,700. On Friday, state health officials reported 1,182 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 39,371.

Seventy more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, statewide 1,663 people have died due to COVID-19.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Over 147,000 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Tom Wolf has launched an online portal where people can inform the state of critical medical supplies they have to donate during the coronavirus pandemic. The online portal comes after the commonwealth received many inquires from people who want to help during the crisis.

On Wednesday, Wolf unveiled a color-coded approach to getting the state back to business safely.

“We will not just be flipping a switch and going from closed to open and ultimately the virus is going to set the timeline not us,” Wolf said.

Right now, the entire state is in the red phase. We are under a stay-at-home order and only life-sustaining businesses are open.

The plan is for parts of the state’s Northwest and North Central regions to move into the yellow phase on May 8.