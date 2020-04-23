



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a three-part plan geared at reopening the economy in the Philadelphia region. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has unveiled a color-coded approach to getting the state back to business safely.

Gov. Wolf is laying out a three-phase plan to reopen the state.

“We will not just be flipping a switch and going from closed to open and ultimately the virus is going to set the timeline not us,” Wolf said.

Right now, the entire state is in the red phase. We are under a stay-at-home order and only life-sustaining businesses are open.

The plan is for parts of the state’s Northwest and North Central regions to move into the yellow phase on May 8.

Many restrictions would remain in place but in-person retail would be allowed curbside, daycare would reopen and gatherings would be limited to 25 people.

“The initial benchmark we are setting is for the population to have an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days in order to return to work,” Wolf said.

Based on Philadelphia’s population, that would mean fewer than 792 new cases over a 14-day period.

Southeastern Pennsylvania is still a long way from moving into the yellow phase and even father from the final green phase where aggressive mitigation orders would be lifted.

“We’ll be rolling this out just as we closed down in a phased way, we’re gonna be reopening in a phased way,” Wolf said.

