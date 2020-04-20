



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft begins Thursday night and for one local prospect, it’s a chance to live out his childhood dream. Linebacker Shaun Bradley was the definition of “Temple tough” throughout his four years with the Owls.

He is now embarking on his toughest challenge — making it onto an NFL roster.

Right now, it’s off to virtual meetings with teams while trying to stay game ready.

“It’s all new,” he said. “I was expecting to go through the pro day process, visits, meet with the team. I was looking forward to all that. Now we have to switch up, we have to readjust. It has been stressful at times but I’m hanging in there day by day.”

After an impressive Combine, he didn’t get the chance to have a pro day to showcase his skills.

“Pro day is something I have heard from the other guys, that is something that is one of the better days where you are with your people and you get to showcase your talents around your peers,” Bradley said. “Sometimes, you have to be ready for things that go sideways. I guess it’s another test.”

So, what is his message to teams?

“I will come in there and work every single day. I’m relentless, I’m a leader. I will do whatever I need to help the team, regardless of what it is,” he said.

He’s counting on the “Temple tough” reputation to turn heads at the draft this week.