



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey officials announced an additional 3,528 coronavirus cases Monday as the state total rose above 88,000. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 88,806 COVID-19 cases statewide and an additional 177 New Jerseyans lost their lives due to coronavirus-related complications as the death toll climbed to 4,377.

UPDATE: We’ve received 3,528 new confirmed #COVID19 test results. Our statewide total is now 88,806. pic.twitter.com/bIiB2EZgrJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2020

During a press briefing on Monday, Murphy said the rate by which the numbers of new cases are doubling has “significantly slowed.”

LOOK: The rates by which the numbers of new #COVID19 cases are doubling have significantly SLOWED. Just a few weeks ago, in some areas of the state cases were doubling in a matter of days. Now we’re seeing those rates slow to where we can measure them in the numbers of weeks. pic.twitter.com/onEl4gkgzo — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2020

Sadly, we’ve lost another 177 New Jerseyans to #COVID19. We’ve now lost 4,377 precious members of our New Jersey family to this virus. We all have a role to play in losing fewer and fewer members of our New Jersey family. pic.twitter.com/dHTlrvprya — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2020

As of Monday, nearly 7,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, including over 2,000 patients that are listed in critical or are in intensive care.

Stats:

•6,986 #COVID19 patients reported hospitalized

•2,018 individuals listed in critical or intensive care

•1,594 ventilators were in use⁰•74 patients are at one of our field medical stations

•583 New Jerseyans discharged pic.twitter.com/K8wFhsN4rO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2020

For the first time, the number of people discharged from the hospital, 583, outpaced newly admitted COVID-19 patients, which stood at about 460.

Benchmarks to reopen the state’s economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy.

More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.

On Monday, A COVID-19 testing site opened at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, New Jersey. The site will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site is a partnership between Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

