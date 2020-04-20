CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey officials announced an additional 3,528 coronavirus cases Monday as the state total rose above 88,000. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 88,806 COVID-19 cases statewide and an additional 177 New Jerseyans lost their lives due to coronavirus-related complications as the death toll climbed to 4,377.

During a press briefing on Monday, Murphy said the rate by which the numbers of new cases are doubling has “significantly slowed.”

As of Monday, nearly 7,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, including over 2,000 patients that are listed in critical or are in intensive care.

For the first time, the number of people discharged from the hospital, 583, outpaced newly admitted COVID-19 patients, which stood at about 460.

Benchmarks to reopen the state’s economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy.

More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.

On Monday, A COVID-19 testing site opened at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, New Jersey. The site will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site is a partnership between Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

