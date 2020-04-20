Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Testing Site Opens At Rite Aid In Barrington

Comments
BARRINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – A COVID-19 testing site is underway at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, New Jersey. The site will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BARRINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – A COVID-19 testing site is underway at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, New Jersey. The site will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials say the site will be able to accommodate about 200 tests each day.
The site is a partnership between Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
You must log in to post a comment.