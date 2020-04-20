



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There was a huge show of support for the health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night in Camden. Hundreds of first responders were involved in a caravan of vehicles that drove by Cooper University Hospital.

Camden County continues to battle an increase in coronavirus cases but first responders reminded Cooper health care workers they’re thankful for their medical workers fighting on the frontlines.

It was a caravan of thanks from more than 80 first responders in their emergency vehicles, thanking Cooper University Hospital workers for all of their efforts in the war against COVID-19.

A parade of police cars, firetrucks and ambulances around Cooper University Hospital tonight to thank our amazing health care workers and show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to saving lives and battling this pandemic. #ThankYouHealthCareWorkers pic.twitter.com/Xq04jeNq6c — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) April 21, 2020

“That’s lots of love, man. We really appreciate that, as you can see. Woah, it got me good, it got me going. I just love this,” Cooper Hospital security Sgt. Yvette Cluvreath said.

The harmonious sirens echoed through the streets of Camden around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Many health care workers were overcome with emotion.

“It’s kind of crazy. You don’t really realize you’re in the middle of pandemic and then you see all this. It makes me really appreciate,” trauma nurse Amanda Tourk said.

“It’s extremely emotional and it’s so hard. Every day we come in fighting the good fight, keeping in mind that we have families at home,” anesthesiologist Talia Ben-Jacob said.

CBS3 spoke with the police chief of Camden County Police, who says it was the police officers’ idea to have the parade of thanks.

“It’s very, very demanding and I really think just a small thank you is just a small gesture from the first-line responders,” Chief Joe Wysocki said.

Wysocki was one of many first responders in the caravan. It was a sight Cooper personnel won’t soon forget.