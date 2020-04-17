



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that many universities have moved to online learning for the rest of the year, attention has turned to the upcoming fall semester. Some students are concerned about what that could look like.

As students adjust to remote learning, parents are wondering what to do about seniors heading off to college.

Those going to college aren’t so sure they want online classes to be what they remember as their freshman experience.

“I want to go into my freshman year of college being able to see and interact with the people I’ve been talking with on the internet,” said Conner Moschella, a Garnett Valley High School senior who will be attending Penn State University in the fall.

Freshman orientation will be virtual, but when it comes to actual classes, it’s still a waiting game as to whether they will be on campus or online.

“I feel it’s going to be so hard as a freshman in college. You don’t know anything and you have classes online, you don’t know your professors or anything,” said Haley Popeck, who will be attending West Virginia University.

With ongoing confusion and concern, an independent national survey conducted by Brian Communications shows four out of 10 parents are second-guessing whether to send their children to school for their first year.

“You see one part mom and dad worrying about, ‘Am I gonna have a job and is my child going to be safe, and if I start the voyage, will I be able to complete it?'” said Brian Tierney, with Brian Communications.

Parents have legitimate concerns.

“It also has to come down to financial. Is it going to be having the same tuition costs? We think about that with both of our kids in school,” said Leslie Mastronardo, whose son is heading to Drexel University.

Current Monmouth University student Brock Anderson, who is already adjusting to online instruction, has some advice.

“I know it’s tough but you have to set your goal,” Anderson said.

Analysts say one thing college-bound students can do is to remain positive and know that they will eventually have college memories.