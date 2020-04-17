



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump has laid out guidelines for gradually reopening the country, starting as soon as today in some states. The goal of the gradual reopening is to balance the economy, while keeping people safe. But, what does it mean for our area?

The gates outside of clothing stores on South Street in Philadelphia have been closed now for more than a month. Both the federal and state government are working together to safely change that.

Shops on South Street remain shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Trump presented his three phase plan called “Opening Up America Again” on a call with the nation’s governors on Thursday.

“There was a celebratory attitude on the call, which was good in some ways, but worried me in the sense that we’re nowhere near ready to get on the starting line of the three phases of the recovery,” Delaware Gov. John Carney told Eyewitness News.

The first phase includes strict social distancing for all people while in public, no gatherings larger than ten people and all non-essential travel is discouraged.

Phase two encourages people to maximize social distancing, limits gatherings to 50 people and eases travel restrictions.

Phase three could see workplaces reopen without restrictions, visits return to senior centers and hospitals, and we could also see sporting events return with fans.

“Governors will be empowered to tailor their approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states,” Trump said Thursday.

Trump has set a goal for the country to reopen by May 1, but said states will be able to east restrictions sooner than that provided they meet certain conditions. They include a decrease in cases for 14 consecutive days, a decrease in hospitalizations and the ability to meet the demand for hospital beds if cases were to surge again.

“I mean, let’s face it, this is uncharted water,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “There may be some setbacks and we may have to pull back a little and then go forward.”

There is a protest against business closures scheduled to start on Friday afternoon in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.