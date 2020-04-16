PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin announced the formation of the All-In Challenge earlier this week in an attempt to get the sports and entertainment worlds to band together to help fight food insecurity. Athletes, team owners and celebrities from across the U.S. have already joined in, offering personalized experiences for people to bid on. Now, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is joining in.
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/rOZ0GXxqRq to join in on the auction for my experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge Coach Matt Nagy, Doug Pederson and Frank Reich — are you ALL IN?! pic.twitter.com/WOzBvQGJum
— Nick Foles (@NickFoles) April 15, 2020
The new Chicago Bears quarterback is offering the chance for your company or church to have him come and speak, answer questions and tell stories. In turn, the funds raised from the auctioning of these experiences are being donated to four charities working to fight food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Foles then challenged his current coach, Matt Nagy, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Colts coach Frank Reich.
The Eagles already do have an experience available for auction on the site courtesy of owner Jeffrey Lurie who is offering fans a chance to design and call a play at an Eagles preseason game.
