



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and led to increasing food insecurity across the country. Michael Rubin, Philadelphia 76ers partner and executive chairman of the apparel company Fanantics, announced Tuesday the launch of the All-In Challenge to raise money to fight that food insecurity.

The challenge aims to bring together athletes, entertainers, artists, teams, sports owners and business leaders to donate prized possessions or create once in a lifetime experiences. Those possessions and experiences will be available for online auction or enter to win giveaways on allinchallenge.com.

“COVID-19 has impacted our lives in such an unprecedented way, but through it all, I’ve been encouraged by our country’s relentless desire to help others, especially around the ever-growing number of families now struggling to find food,” said Rubin in a statement. “That spirit was the inspiration behind wanting to start the ALL-IN Challenge and bring together the sports, business and entertainment communities to create the largest digital fundraising movement ever to feed those in need. It takes unity and strength in numbers to save lives and ensure that our most vulnerable populations have consistent access to healthy meals. I’m overwhelmed by the incredible response by so many of the world’s most influential figures who are all rallying together to support this critical and timely issue.”

The challenge has partnered with Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. One-hundred percent of all the funds raised are set to be split evenly among the four charities who are combating food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are just some of the experiences currently available: