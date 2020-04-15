



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Would it be safe to reopen? The number of COVID-19 cases continues to improve, but not enough to ease restrictions, according to many officials.

Health officials say COVID-19 is still circulating in the community and dangerous. While the situation has improved, they say people need to continue to stay home.

“We continue to have success with flattening the curve,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has been declining as social distancing and the stay-at-home order are being credited.

The improved numbers have some state lawmakers wanting to ease restrictions and allow some businesses to open.

“I think the most important thing is to follow the science and listen to the doctors and don’t do anything that’s stupid and don’t open too soon, because we could wind up in a worst situation than we are now,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“We’re not necessarily past the worst of this yet,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Hospital cases are increasing, some hospitals are near capacity and could begin diverting or transferring patients to less crowded facilities. But officials say there are still plenty of beds.

Overall, the number of cases and deaths continues to improve in the city, but the health commissioner says not enough for restrictions to be eased.

“I think we should open only when its safe,” Farley said. “If we start behaving as we did before, this virus will surge again. So I know, for those of you who’ve been cooped up inside for weeks now, it’s difficult to stay inside. Your household members may be getting on your nerves, you really wanna get out and do things, but please, the best thing for you to do, best for you, best for your family, best for Philadelphia overall, is to stay inside.”

Farley says there are still issues with testing supplies and delays with results, which could impact decisions about reopening.

Officials need the test results to gauge the spread of the virus and determine when it would be safe for people to reconnect.