



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has now topped 26,000 as the death toll climbed above 700. Health officials reported 1,145 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.

Sixty-three more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 721.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Over 111,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, a Republican proposal to force the governor to adopt new rules that would allow far more businesses to open during the COVID-19 pandemic moved ahead in the Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill would direct Wolf to develop a system based on guidance for businesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and on an advisory memo on the topic sent out late last month by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Wolf closed businesses deemed not essential to sustaining life about a month ago and subsequently set up a review system for those who wanted permission to reopen.

Members of the House’s Republican majority argued that the Wolf administration’s approach has been inconsistent, unfair and difficult to understand. They said there are businesses that can safely operate and should.

Democrats countered that loosening the shutdown, in place for about a month, would cause more infections and may overwhelm the health care system.

The House voted to send the proposal to the Senate, 107-95, with every Democrat and two Republicans opposed to it.

Wolf said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday that he would withhold judgment on reopening legislation until he sees details, but he acknowledged there are differences over the best approach.

