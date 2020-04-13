YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — First responders saluted a Delaware County paramedic who died of COVID-19. Kevin Bundy passed away on Sunday. He was just 33 years old.
“Paramedic Bundy was a dedicated and respected member of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, especially during his recent service to the community serving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Council extends condolences to his loved ones, his colleagues at Mercy Fitzgerald and members of the EMS community,” Delaware County Council Public Relations Director Adrienne Marofsky said in a statement.
He was a member of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, where first responders participated in a moving parking lot salute. Police cars, fire engines and ambulances lined up to salute Bundy.
Bundy served at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital since 2016.
