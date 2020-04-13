



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials say we may be at or near the peak of coronavirus cases in the city as the statewide total rose to nearly 25,000 on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases now tops 6,800 after 427 new cases were reported, which is lower than the city has announced in the past few days.

“After many days in which we’ve seen rises in cases of the coronavirus infection, the numbers are looking like we may be at or near the peak of the epidemic. We’re seeing a stabilizing in our daily case count and also it looks like a stabilizing the number of cases at the hospitals,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Farley also said 14 more people died from the virus, bringing the city’s death toll to 190.

Farley cautions that while stay-at-home recommendations are working and that there are signs cases are possibly stabilizing, “we’re not on the other side of the epidemic yet.”

“The virus is still circulating throughout the city and if we start behaving as we have before, the virus will unquestionably surge again. We don’t want that to happen,” Farley said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request more funding and resources to local governments to help Philadelphia manage the ongoing pandemic. Kenney is asking for personal protective equipment and supplies and additional housing funds for low-income renters, among others.

“Cities and states cannot effectively address and recover from this pandemic without a robust federal partnership and response,” Kenney said in the letter. “While I am appreciative of all that has been done so far, much more is needed to ensure that Philadelphians can safely survive the crisis and thrive beyond it.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania health officials announced an additional 1,366 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. Health officials also reported another 17 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 524.

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative in the state.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and front line responders.”

Pennsylvania lawmakers are debating when and how to reopen the economy in the commonwealth. Legislators are considering bills allowing some businesses to reopen early.

They include car dealerships, construction jobs, and some small businesses.

The bills say those businesses would have to follow CDC guidelines.

Some lawmakers note many big box stores are open, while mom and pop shops that sell some of the same products have been forced to close.

A vote on some of those bills could happen this weekend.