



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An employee at a South Philadelphia supermarket has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The ShopRite on 24th Street and Oregon Avenue says an associate has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community has been felt by us all,” ShopRite wrote on Facebook. “Many of us know a friend, family member or co-worker who has been affected. The same holds true at ShopRite of Oregon Avenue, where a member of our work family — the associates who provide essential services every day — has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

We appreciate everyone’s concern. The associate in question last worked 3/29. We are obligated to comply with all privacy laws and therefore, we cannot release the name of the associate, which department they work in, or other personal information. We can tell you that we remain in contact with our associate to offer our support through their recovery process. Any associate who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 cannot return to work until they have been cleared by their healthcare provider to do so.

ShopRite says the infected associate last worked on March 29.

“We are obligated to comply with all privacy laws and therefore, we cannot release the name of the associate, which department they work in, or other personal information,” ShopRite says. “We can tell you that we remain in contact with our associate to offer our support through their recovery process. Any associated who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 cannot return to work until they have been cleared by their healthcare provider to do so.”

The ShopRite location is following the CDC recommended protocols to reduce the spread of the virus including, making sure the diagnosed associate is no longer working, asking employees who have been in close contact with the diagnosed person to self-quarantine for 14 days, conducting feel cleaning procedures, and taking extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas throughout the store.

The store is also undergoing daily deep cleaning procedures that also follow the CDC guidelines.

ShopRite says they will continue to be transparent with their customers and will provide updates if any additional employees are diagnosed with the virus.

In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported 539 new cases in the city Monday, bringing the total to 3,738. He also said two more people have died from the virus, as the city’s death toll rose to 45.

For the latest on the coronavirus, click here.