PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is approaching 13,000. Health officials reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 12,980.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Twelve more people have also died from the virus as the death toll now stands at 162.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Over 70,000 patients have tested negative.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf asked all Pennsylvanians to wear masks while in public.
The Pennsylvania Health Department explains how to make a mask on its website. Click here for directions.
