TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has climbed above 41,000 as the death toll has now topped 1,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,663 more additional coronavirus cases on Monday as the state’s total rose to 41,090.

An additional 86 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,003. Among the deaths, Murphy announced Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun has died due to COVID-19.

We just learned, moments ago, of the passing of @JerseyCity Councilman Michael Yun. He was a respected leader and a good man. A terrific husband, father, and grandfather. We stand with Jersey City in mourning his loss, and we send our thoughts to his family. pic.twitter.com/TyTB4yJOUu — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 6, 2020

Murphy went on to say that while the state is not out of the woods yet, the curve is beginning to flatten.

“What we have seen in the past week, is a decline in the growth rate of new cases. The overall curve that we fit into the data is beginning to flatten,” he said.

We’ve built a strong modeling program that we can use with great – and increasing – confidence. What we can see, together, is that while we’re not anywhere close to being out of the woods yet, we’re on the right path to get there. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 6, 2020

New Jersey’s local and county governments now have the power to restrict short-term rentals in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. This went into effect on Sunday night.

The state’s emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences.

The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or to health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis.

Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.

Murphy urged state residents to remain in their primary residences during the COVID-19 crisis.

The state was able to secure 500 more ventilators from the White House on Sunday.

Murphy says the machines are New Jersey’s biggest need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.