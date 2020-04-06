WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — It’s going to be some time before beachgoers can enjoy those Wildwood days again. On Monday, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced all Wildwood and North Wildwood beaches and the boardwalk will be closed until at least May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closures go into effect Wednesday at 12 a.m.
According to Rosenello, public beaches will be closed for the following: Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, lying on blankets, organized sports, and grouping of people on the beach.
However, beaches remain open for walking, jogging, fishing, surfing and metal detecting.
Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 41,000 As Death Toll Tops 1,000, Murphy Says Curve Beginning To Flatten
Additionally, the boardwalk, North Wildwood Bike Path and seawall will also close until at least May 1.
However, people are allowed to walk, run or bike on the bike path prior to 8 a.m. each day and walk or run on the seawall prior to 8 a.m. each morning.
All short-term rentals, including hotels, motels and private residences, are prohibited until April 30.
You must log in to post a comment.