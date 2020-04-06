PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first Philadelphia police officer has died from the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday Philadelphia Police Lt. Jimmy Walker lost his life to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Kenney called the 59-year-old Walker a “hero.”
The City of Philadelphia mourns the loss of one of our own today due to COVID-19.
Lt. Jimmy Walker of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Traffic Division passed away on Sunday. Our condolences are with his loved ones and @PhillyPolice during this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/R19wpYLPuH
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 6, 2020
“This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero,” Kenney said. “Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of city employees. The pain for Lt. Walker’s brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sgt. James O’Connor — another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community — especially those on the frontlines.”
Lt. Jimmy Walker is first #COVID19 death to hit @PhillyPolice Department. Mayor Jim Kenney described Walker a “hero.” Friends tell me he was to retire shortly. Walker died Sunday at 6:15p at Abington Hospital. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2fih27GyNH
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 6, 2020
It’s not known how Walker contracted the virus.
Walker, who was a three-decade veteran, was part of the traffic division.
Everyone at the U.S. Attorney's Office mourns the loss of Philadelphia Police Lt. James Walker, who died yesterday from the coronavirus. Lt. Walker was a three-decade veteran of the Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
— US Attorney William M. McSwain (@USAttyMcSwain) April 6, 2020
“The death of a Philadelphia police officer as a result of COVID-19 is deeply saddening to all Philadelphians. Lieutenant Jimmy Walker served in the Police Department’s Traffic Division, and was a well-respected and well-liked member of the department,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Walker’s family today, and our gratitude is with every city worker and health care professional working to keep us safe. Remember to please stay home, or keep your social distance if you must go out for essential tasks. We must flatten the curve.”
Friends told CBS3’s Joe Holden that Walker was to retire shortly.
Walker died Sunday at Abington Hospital.
