PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first Philadelphia police officer has died from the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday Philadelphia Police Lt. Jimmy Walker lost his life to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Kenney called the 59-year-old Walker a “hero.”

The City of Philadelphia mourns the loss of one of our own today due to COVID-19.

Lt. Jimmy Walker of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Traffic Division passed away on Sunday. Our condolences are with his loved ones and @PhillyPolice during this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/R19wpYLPuH

— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 6, 2020