WATCH LIVE:New Jersey Officials Give Update On State's Coronavirus Response
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, James Walker, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first Philadelphia police officer has died from the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday Philadelphia Police Lt. Jimmy Walker lost his life to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Kenney called the 59-year-old Walker a “hero.”

“This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero,” Kenney said. “Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of city employees. The pain for Lt. Walker’s brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sgt. James O’Connor — another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering  restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community — especially those on the frontlines.”

It’s not known how Walker contracted the virus.

Walker, who was a three-decade veteran, was part of the traffic division.

“The death of a Philadelphia police officer as a result of COVID-19 is deeply saddening to all Philadelphians. Lieutenant Jimmy Walker served in the Police Department’s Traffic Division, and was a well-respected and well-liked member of the department,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Walker’s family today, and our gratitude is with every city worker and health care professional working to keep us safe.  Remember to please stay home, or keep your social distance if you must go out for essential tasks. We must flatten the curve.”

Friends told CBS3’s Joe Holden that Walker was to retire shortly.

Walker died Sunday at Abington Hospital.

Comments