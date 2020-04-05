PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Public Affairs Unit confirmed a lieutenant with the traffic division died Sunday night at a Montgomery County hospital from the coronavirus. Numerous sources, including friends of the police officer, say he was battling COVID-19 with an underlying illness.
We are withholding the lieutenant’s name at this time.
Calls to Montgomery County officials in an attempt to reach the medical examiner were not returned.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we send our deepest condolences to this officer’s family,” Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire Philadelphia police department.” “We should never forget the sacrifices of our officers and those on the front-lines battling this pandemic and working tirelessly to keep our great city safe.”
