



WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County is going to begin COVID-19 antibody testing for essential service individuals. Chester County will be the first in Pennsylvania to undertake such a test.

Officials say the pin-prick blood test to determine the presence of antibodies will help the county address workforce prioritization with patient care, staff shortages and crisis care management.

“We have just received a shipment of 10,000 blood test kits and are expecting a second shipment of 10,000 more next week. These kits will be administered to priority individuals — emergency responders, health care workers and staff at long-term care facilities throughout Chester County, to determine those who have developed coronavirus antibodies, with or without symptoms,” Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Modkowitz said.

Officials have identified the “first tier” of people to be tested after consultation with the county’s health department.

Staff and inmates at Chester County Prison will also be tested to determine work prioritization for prison staff and to identify a better system to group inmates to prevent spreading.

“We are undertaking the antibody blood test as another weapon in the fight to control coronavirus. Knowledge of who has developed antibodies to the virus can help us tremendously in our strategy to respond to emergencies, treat patients and care for the elderly,” Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner said.

This testing does not replace the test for confirming coronavirus cases.

The antibody testing will begin this week. It will start with the prison, Pocopson Home and Chester County Youth Center. Hospitals and long-term care facilities will administer the test themselves.

Three people have died from the virus in the county as the number of cases rose to 304.