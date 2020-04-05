HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania’s health secretary issued new standards Sunday for cleaning large buildings that remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown. Dr. Rachel Levine’s order, which applies to buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet, requires building owners to maintain usual cleaning and follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to routinely clean and disinfect areas that are often touched.
.@SecretaryLevine today signed an order providing direction for maintaining and cleaning life-sustaining businesses authorized to maintain in-person operations.https://t.co/TQB1AfGBQy
— Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) April 5, 2020
This new order comes as the state’s number of coronavirus cases climbed above 11,500.
The types of buildings covered by Levine’s order include warehouses, factories, offices, airports, grocery stores, government facilities, hotels, colleges and universities and residential buildings that have 50 units or more.
Building owners also must make sure there are enough workers to perform the cleaning properly and, if they have security, that they are sufficient to control access, keep order and enforce social distancing. The order takes effect early Monday.
