



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania climbed over 11,500 on Sunday, health officials said. An additional 1,493 cases were announced, bringing the statewide total to 11,510.

Fourteen new deaths were also announced raising the death toll to 150.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

According to officials, 66,261 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Locally, there are 276 coronavirus cases in Berks County; 555 in Bucks County; 269 in Chester County; 708 in Delaware County; 877 in Lehigh County; 1,111 in Montgomery County; 636 in Northampton County: and 3,135 in Philadelphia.

As the number of cases continues to grow in the state, Gov. Tom Wolf is asking all residents to wear a mask when they go out in public.

On Saturday, Dr. Levine said Pennsylvania has “adequate” hospital capacity but is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The health department continues to review different models predicting when that surge may occur.

The latest figures point to sometime in mid-April, but that’s not for certain.