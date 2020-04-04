



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A second correctional officer at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has tested positive for coronavirus. Department of Correction officials say the officer was last at the prison on Tuesday when he began experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The officer was tested for COVID-19 and results came back Saturday positive. They have been self-isolating at home since Tuesday.

Officials say the correctional officer likely came into contact with another officer who tested positive for COVID-19 while working in the prison’s maximum-security housing area.

The first officer who tested positive was last at the prison on March 27 and began self-isolating March 28. According to officials, both officers are self-isolating at home.

No inmates in Delaware’s prison system has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.

The Department of Correction says the maximum-security housing area at the prison will undergo additional deep cleaning, while in both inmates and staff will undergo twice daily symptom checks.

Additionally, officials say inmate movement will be further limited and officers will be required to wear facemasks and gloves at all times.

Officials say officers who have worked closely with the officers in the past 14 days will be told to self-isolate.