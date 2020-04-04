Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has 143 new coronavirus cases, officials say. Officials also announced 32 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Saturday but no new deaths.
Health officials say there are 593 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 400 cases in New Castle County, 125 in Sussex County and 68 in Kent County.
The age range is from 1 year old to 97 years old. Officials say 24 patients are currently critically ill.
Officials say 71 Delawareans have recovered from coronavirus and there have been 5,874 negative cases.
Fourteen people in Delaware have died from the coronavirus, according to officials.
