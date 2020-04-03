DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Singer and Doylestown native Pink says she has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus. The singer says she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, were both showing symptoms and she tested positive.
Pink made the announcement Friday night on Twitter.
Pink says she’s donating $500,000 to Temple University Hospital’s Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital for 18 years.
Pink is also donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.
“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” Pink wrote in a tweet. “You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”
