Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an $85 million emergency appropriation Thursday afternoon. The money will help find mitigation efforts against COVID-19.
The bill passed this afternoon during a historic city council remote meeting, which councilmembers attended virtually.
The city says the appropriation is a first step and other bills are coming.
Coronavirus Pennsylvania: COVID-19 Cases Climb To 2,100 In Philly, Over 7,000 Statewide; Death Toll Rises To 90
There are currently 2,100 coronavirus cases in Philadelphia as Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported 425 new cases. Farley also said two more people have died from the virus in the city, bringing the death toll to 17.
You must log in to post a comment.