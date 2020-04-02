



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania now stands over 7,000 after more than 1,200 additional cases were reported on Thursday. Health officials reported 1,211 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 7,016.

The Pennsylvania Health Department also announced 16 more deaths, raising the coronavirus death toll to 90.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf placed all of Pennsylvania under a stay-at-home order through April 30.

“Some of you might think that a month is too long to go without seeing your friends and family, but if we don’t do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some people you will never see again,” Wolf said.

In Bucks County, six people have died and more than 400 have tested positive, but County Health Director Dr. Dave Damsker said the new cases numbers in the last few days could signal good news.

“Even though we are continuing to get between 35 to 55 cases every single day, we have seemed to have sort of reached an equilibrium,” Damsker said.

He does remind county residents that the case numbers are no doubt higher based on interviews with family and friends with similar symptoms.

Statewide, over 47,000 patients have tested negative.